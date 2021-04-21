Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $9.59. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 459,095 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

