Neblio Price Reaches $3.51 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Neblio has a market capitalization of $61.07 million and $6.84 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00006383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029860 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00027353 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009578 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,779,905 coins and its circulating supply is 17,385,765 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.