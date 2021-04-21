Nebulas (NAS) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $66.44 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00068437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00060631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00095430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.78 or 0.00689483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00050333 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,177,302 coins and its circulating supply is 58,653,042 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

