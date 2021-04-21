Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

