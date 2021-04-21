Neil Gagnon Sells 640,918 Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,088,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General Finance stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 73,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $571.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Finance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in General Finance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in General Finance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

