Neo Market Cap Tops $7.17 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Neo has a market cap of $7.17 billion and $2.20 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $101.67 or 0.00183347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00068104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00021091 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00275138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.