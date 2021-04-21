NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report sales of $13.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the highest is $15.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $59.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $67.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.00 million, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $85.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist increased their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NGMS opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth $380,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

