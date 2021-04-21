Nerva 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,814.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Nerva has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $4,814.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nerva has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00068100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.43 or 0.00275186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00183906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

