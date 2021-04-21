NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.79 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $85.79 million and $10.20 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00068367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00094993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00683618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.53 or 0.07312767 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,620,841 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

