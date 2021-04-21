Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $620.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.29.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $528.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

