Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Truist

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.88.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $41.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $507.85. 1,018,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.85. Netflix has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $224.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

