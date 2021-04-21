Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $525.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lowered by Macquarie from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.95.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.85. The company has a market cap of $243.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $171,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.