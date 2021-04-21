Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $40.67 on Wednesday, hitting $508.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,724,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.53 and a 200-day moving average of $520.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Terra Nova Asset Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $1,817,000. ING Groep raised its position in Netflix by 1,702.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 139,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher raised its position in Netflix by 435.9% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 12,941 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management raised its position in Netflix by 91.1% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,087,920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $112,339,000 after purchasing an additional 518,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Burns & Company raised its position in Netflix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Burns & Company now owns 24,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.