Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $670.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.63.

Netflix stock traded down $39.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $528.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

