Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $342.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $340.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 32.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.63.

NFLX traded down $39.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.76. The stock had a trading volume of 477,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.53 and a 200-day moving average of $520.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

