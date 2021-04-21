Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $630.00 at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $640.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.63.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $39.81 on Wednesday, reaching $509.76. The stock had a trading volume of 477,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.