Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $650.00 at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.63.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $39.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $509.76. The stock had a trading volume of 477,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The firm has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.53 and its 200 day moving average is $520.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.