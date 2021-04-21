Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.64.

Shares of NFLX opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $243.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

