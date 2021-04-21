Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $560.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior target price of $550.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.87.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $243.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $171,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

