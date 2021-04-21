Netflix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 211,348 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 132,092 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.63.

Shares of NFLX traded down $42.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $507.03. The stock had a trading volume of 521,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

