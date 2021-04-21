NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of NETGEAR worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in NETGEAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $856,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,074,070.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,931.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,787,340. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.