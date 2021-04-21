NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $691,533.60 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. 17,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,347. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.