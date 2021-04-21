NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 597,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,256. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. NETGEAR has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $46.38.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $33,497.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,874 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.