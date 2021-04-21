NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTST. Scotiabank began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NTST opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

