NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 33,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 5,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,722. The company has a market cap of $139.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.