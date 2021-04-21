NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 33,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 5,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,722. The company has a market cap of $139.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

