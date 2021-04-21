Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

