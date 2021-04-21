Neutrino USD Price Up 0% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $246.35 million and $29.34 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00275645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.50 or 0.01027944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00664331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,148.18 or 0.99542893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 247,141,972 coins and its circulating supply is 247,141,420 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.