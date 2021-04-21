Neutron Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $268,597.63 and approximately $7.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

