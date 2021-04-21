New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Raised to $21.50 at Citigroup

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $19.80 to $21.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.30% from the stock’s current price.

EDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.15.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 790,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,423,267. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.73. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,074,000 after buying an additional 17,017,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,853,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $360,919,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,939,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,290,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.