New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) PT Raised to $21.50

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $19.80 to $21.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s current price.

EDU has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.08.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. 15,020,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,444,584. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.73. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017,033 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,305.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,324,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,100 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,092.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 640,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 586,820 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,114.4% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

