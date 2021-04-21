New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down to $64.80

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.80, but opened at $62.65. New Relic shares last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 212 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 61,301 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

