New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYCB stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

