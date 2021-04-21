New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 363,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,270,832 shares.The stock last traded at $11.88 and had previously closed at $11.92.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

