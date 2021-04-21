Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

NWL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.61, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 58,437 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

