Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 371,818 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.88.

In other news, insider Robert Waddington bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,613.01).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

