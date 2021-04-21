News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of News worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

