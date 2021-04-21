Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.15. 395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 108,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.