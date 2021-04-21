Nexo Price Tops $3.54 (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00006532 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $15.61 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00067848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00094038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00675277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.56 or 0.07238377 BTC.

NEXO is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

