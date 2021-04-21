NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Trading Down 1.4%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $32.69. Approximately 1,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

About NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

