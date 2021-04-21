NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Given New $22.50 Price Target at Raymond James

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $21.50 to $22.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

NREF stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

