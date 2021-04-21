NEXT.coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,868.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $911.53 or 0.01692151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.31 or 0.00550072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00060808 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014982 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001476 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004294 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.