NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 19,187 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 343.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,768 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

