NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 7,550 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.