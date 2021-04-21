NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 8,084 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 197.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKW. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,863,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,741,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,016.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,498,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $49.64 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

