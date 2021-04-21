NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 355.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.56 and its 200 day moving average is $167.36. The firm has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

