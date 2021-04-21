NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.38% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,723,000.

FCVT stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

