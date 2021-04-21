NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,897,000 after buying an additional 87,590 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.