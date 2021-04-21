NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.33 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,967,000. Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,330,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after buying an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 982.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 245,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

