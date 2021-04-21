NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

MGC stock opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.06. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $96.19 and a 12-month high of $148.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.