NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.